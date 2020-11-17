Capturing cricket: Steve Waugh reveals what’s next
Former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh has lived out his dream photographing India’s passion for cricket.
‘Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh In India’ follows Waugh around India as he photographs the country’s love of cricket.
He told Deborah Knight he aims to do a similar journey in Australia.
“I think we’re pretty unique in how we celebrate the game here.”
The documentary premieres tonight at 8.30 pm on ABCTV and ABC iview.
Image: Getty/Simon Hofmann