4BC
‘Can’t be forgiven’: Choppy’s scathing review after Queensland’s Origin performance

6 hours ago
wide world of sports
Chris 'Choppy' ClosePaul 'Fatty' Vautin
Rugby league great Chris ‘Choppy’ Close has doubled down on his dressing down of the Maroons side after another devastating loss in the second State of Origin match.

A disheartened Choppy told Peter Psaltis and Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin he was deeply disappointed for the team “not giving enough”.

“Origin is a journey for Queensland, there is no destination,” he said on Wide World of Sports on Monday night.

“The journey is that each time you get the privilege to represent your state … you’ve got a duty to perform to your absolute best, and if you don’t, you don’t deserve to be there.

“We have had two games this year, and not in either of those games have we shown the Queensland spirit.

“I am disappointed in that, I think we can do better, and there’s no excuse, there’s nowhere to hide.

“At the end of the day you either didn’t give enough or you gave enough in our case, we didn’t give enough. That can’t be forgiven, and I am very, very disappointed, Fatty.”

Press PLAY to hear his assessment on Wide World of Sports

Image: Nine News

wide world of sports
EntertainmentNewsQLDRugby LeagueSports
