Canberra couple heartbroken by Queensland Premier’s rigid border stance

South Australia will reopen its borders to the ACT from midnight, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is keeping the Queensland border firmly clamped shut.

Greg Newlyn and his wife Gloria are the latest to fight for the right to see a relative in Queensland, desperate to see Greg’s ailing 93-year-old mother before she passes away in palliative care.

Travelling from Canberra, the couple would be forced to undergo a fortnight of quarantine, which they fear would leave them too late.

“We don’t want to go and be stuck in a hotel, where there’s possible COVID cases from overseas … when we’ve been COVID-free for two months now,” Mrs Newlyn told Scott Emerson.

“We’re both in our 70s and have underlying health conditions,” Mr Newlyn added.

“It doesn’t make any sense at all, Scott.

“The Premier needs to take a more lenient approach … she’s not getting very much goodwill from the people of the ACT, and it’s having a very negative effect on the economy of Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News