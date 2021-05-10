‘Can we talk about it?’: Musicians give a glimpse into industry’s ‘secret club’
Australian singer-songwriters Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham have released an album together, after being drawn together under unusual circumstances.
Felicity Urquhart: “[Through] The Song Club, we were brought together by an Aussie ex-pat, who lives in Nashville.
“He was part of The Song Club in the States.”
Deborah Knight: “What’s The Song Club?
“Is it like the Fight Club?
“Can we talk about it?”
Felicity Urquhart: “It is like a secret club!”
