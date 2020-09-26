4BC
Campbell Graham on Origin: I’d love to be a part of it

7 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
CONTINOUS CALL TEAM

After debuting in 2017 as a schoolboy, Campbell Graham is being talked about as a State of Origin smokey.

The versatile back has scored 10 tries in his last 7 matches, and has played a key role in the Bunnies’ recent run of good form.

On a high after a record win over their arch-rivals the Roosters, Graham is excited about the prospect of potentially pulling on the sky blue jersey.

“Obviously it’s an opportunity I’d love to be a part of. I’m a passionate New South Welshman, and I came through the emerging squads with Freddy. It’s a great thing to be a part of, even if it is just the extended squad. Any little opportunity like that would be huge for me. But there’s plenty of good talent in the outside backs for NSW at the moment. if these things happen they happen, but I know for that to come I need to focus on what I’m doing for Souths.”

Continuous Call Team
Rugby LeagueSports
