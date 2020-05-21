4BC
131 873
Calls to ‘keep these bastards under control’ and outlaw catfishing

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Howard BrownRenae Marsden

There is a push to criminalise catfishing after Sydney woman Renae Marsden was found to have been catfished by her friend.

Renae Marsden took her own life in 2013 after an SMS relationship with a fake persona ended.

The 20-year-old was in an 18-month-long relationship with a man named Brayden Spiteri, who was supposedly in prison. But during the coronial inquest into Marsden’s death it turned out “Brayden” was, in fact, an alias created by Renae’s ‘friend’ Camilla.

Victims advocate Howard Brown told Deborah Knight he was “very disappointed” the coroner did not recommend a change to the law.

“Technology is bounding ahead exponentially and the law has just never been able to keep pace with it.

“Hopefully, we can achieve something to keep these bastards under control.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

CrimeNews
