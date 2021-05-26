Calls for public investigation into Callide Power Station’s ‘catastrophic’ incident

The state opposition is calling for an independent public investigation into the catastrophic incident at the Callide Power Station which sparked mass blackouts.

Yesterday’s blaze left almost half a million homes and businesses without power.

Opposition energy spokesperson Pat Weir said repairs on the generator could take a long time.

“I have talked to CS Energy and Intergen because it’s a joint owned and managed generator, they tell me it is significant damage in generator four and could take as long as 12 months to get it repaired.”

He has called for a transparent inquiry into what went wrong.

“There’s a separate investigation that needs to be done, and it needs to be done publicly, and it needs to be done openly and it needs to be transparent.

“That incident yesterday affected hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders and they are entitled to know what happened, could this happen again?”

CEO of CS Energy which runs the station, Andrew Bills, said they took control of the site from midnight.

“There was a major failure of Callide C4 … one of those units, what I would say is a major failure,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The turbine itself which spins around has ruptured through it casing experiencing significant damage.”

He said he has seen similar failures around the world, but they were investigating the root cause.

