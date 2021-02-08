Calls for NRL needs to ‘review fine system’ over Payne Haas punishment

An apologetic Payne Haas has fronted the media following’s last month’s drunken clash with police, where the Broncos forward threatened and swore at officers in Tweed Heads.

After being handed a two-year behaviour bond in court, he’s learnt his punishment from the NRL, a $50,000 and a three game suspension.

Wide Word of Sports host Peter Psaltis pointed out an inconsistency in the NRL’s fine system.

“I think the NRL needs to review the fine system in the game,” he said.

“Brent Naden was found guilty of drug use on Grand Final weekend and was only fined $5000.

“I am not downplaying what Haas has done, I am simply highlighting problems with the fine system.”

The 21-year-old has accepted the NRL’s decision, saying he’s not proud of his behaviour.

Haas earlier fronted the media and said he would work hard to learn from the mistake and win back the trust of his team mates and the club.

“I accept the punishments handed down to me, by the NRL, and I am going to use the time out of the game to reelct in my behaviour,” he said.

“I have gone to see the police officers involved and offered them a full apology for my conduct.

“I have also spent time with police watching a vide of what I did that night.”

