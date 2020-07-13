4BC
Calls for national plan to save economy amid fears of second wave

2 hours ago
George Moore 
Business leaders are calling on a national plan to reopen the economy as Victoria’s economy shuts down for a second time.

Victoria is estimated to lose a billion dollars each week of lockdown and industry leaders are concerned about the impact of numerous shutdowns on the national economy.

Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox told George Moore they’re very concerned.

“We just can’t keep locking down the economy forever if we want jobs to be retained.

“There’ll come a point pretty soon where businesses will … just have to shut up shop. We’re afraid, in many cases, this isn’t too far off.”

Image: Getty

George Moore 
