Calls for full inquiry into Fraser fire after water bombing plane sits idle

Questions have been raised about why a $15 million water bombing plane wasn’t brought in earlier to combat the huge Fraser Island fire.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan told parliament it’s up to firefighters not the government to make the call.

“It is used by our firefighters … when they deem it operationally appropriate.”

But Scott Emerson pushed for a full inquiry into the response to the fire, that has burnt through half of the island.

“Why did a multi million dollar state-leased water bombing plane sit at an airport just 90 kilometres from Fraser Island and that was while the world heritage site burned for a month?

“The $15 million Bundaberg based air tanker which is a capable of dropping 10,000 litres at once was not sent to the island until November 17.”

He said it was time for a full inquiry, independent of the government.

“I think it’s a disgrace – there needs to be a full inquiry not some private little review the government does and keeps the information to itself.”

Shadow Fire and Emergency Services Minister Dale Last said it was unfathomable.

“That they would leave that asset up there in Bundaberg … while that fire just steadily built and built.”

