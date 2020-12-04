4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Calls for full inquiry into Fraser fire after water bombing plane sits idle

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Fraser IslandQueensland
Article image for Calls for full inquiry into Fraser fire after water bombing plane sits idle

Questions have been raised about why a $15 million water bombing plane wasn’t brought in earlier to combat the huge Fraser Island fire. 

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan told parliament it’s up to firefighters not the government to make the call.

“It is used by our firefighters … when they deem it operationally appropriate.”

But Scott Emerson pushed for a full inquiry into the response to the fire, that has burnt through half of the island.

“Why did a multi million dollar state-leased water bombing plane sit at an airport just 90 kilometres from Fraser Island and that was while the world heritage site burned for a month?

“The $15 million Bundaberg based air tanker which is a capable of dropping 10,000 litres at once was not sent to the island until November 17.”

He said it was time for a full inquiry, independent of the government.

“I think it’s a disgrace – there needs to be a full inquiry not some private little review the government does and keeps the information to itself.”

Click PLAY to hear his full comments

Shadow Fire and Emergency Services Minister Dale Last said it was unfathomable.

“That they would leave that asset up there in Bundaberg … while that fire just steadily built and built.”

Click PLAY below to hear the interview 

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873