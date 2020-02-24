Calls for controlling behaviour to be made illegal

There are calls for coercive control be made a criminal offence after the horrific death of Hannah Clarke and her three children.

Women’s Legal Service Queensland is calling for reform to domestic violence laws, including outlawing controlling behaviour and the psychological dominance of victims.

The calls come after Hannah and her three children were burnt alive at the hands of her estranged husband.

Women’s Legal Service Queensland Chief Executive Angela Lynch tells Ben Fordham the law would have to be properly managed.

“You’re looking at verbal abuse, high levels of control, he was stopping her from doing things.

“You also have to look at the impact on the victims and the level of fear.”

