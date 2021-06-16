4BC
Calls for an advertising campaign for the dairy industry amid ’emerging market’

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
MilkProfessor Gary Mortimer
Article image for Calls for an advertising campaign for the dairy industry amid ’emerging market’

A retail expert says the decline in milk consumption in Australia is partly due to the emerging market of plant-based alternatives, and it’s time for the industry to come up with a new campaign.

Professor Gary Mortimer from QUT told Scott Emerson it might be time for a new marketing campaign to remind consumers of the benefits.

“In the last couple of weeks there’s been claims from a number of dairy associations to say we probably need to do more in that space to market the benefits of milk.”

He said the other growth area is the vegan and plant-based alternatives, such as soy and almond milks.

“You can imagine as a dairy farmer, you are doing it tough anyway you are struggling with supply chain issues but now you’ve got this shift in the marketplace, this emerging market of plant-based milk alternatives.”

Press PLAY to hear the full retail segment on 4BC Drive

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
FoodHealthNewsQLD
