Called out! Mark Levy reveals pet hate, puts colleagues on blast

It seems some 2GB and 4BC employees have hit a raw nerve with their colleagues, and their bad habits exposed for all to hear on The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Brisbane traffic reporter Olympia Kwitowski got the ball rolling, tweeting out her allegations.

Staff kitchen observation #1. People who drink instant coffee seem to believe in the sink fairy who will come and miraculously put all your coffee covered teaspoons in the dishwasher… — Olympia Kwitowski (@OlympiaKwitowsk) April 14, 2021

Mark Levy swooped in to confirm he shares her “pet hate”, and has exactly the same problems in the Sydney office.

“You go and try and fill up your water bottle, and you’ve got someone’s leftover pasta stuck to the plate in the sink!”

It wasn’t long before others joined in to air their grievances…

