Cairns in lockdown: Tourism industry in despair over latest ‘dive’

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Cairns has been plunged into a three-day lockdown, with the local mayor warning the tourism industry is suffering a huge dive.

In good news today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the case of a taxi driver who was infectious in the Cairns community was linked to the previous case of a marine pilot who tested positive last week.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said there were “little to no tourists” left in Cairns.

He said people were largely following the lockdown rules and turning out to get tested.

“For us, and right from the start with this pandemic, Cairns and Port Douglas were probably the two must hurt areas in Australia.

“We had a little bubble there for a while, but it wasn’t very long and certainly not enough to fill things up again.

“But now we are going into another dive, this may be another three day lockdown, but where is the return?”

Press PLAY below to hear how Cairns is coping

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
