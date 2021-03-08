Cairns ‘handout mentality’ challenged as community beckons tourism

Cairns tourism operators are thrilled the travel voucher lifeline can help alleviate reliance on government handouts.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland CEO Mark Olsen told Neil Breen Cairns will “trade [their] way out” of the recession.

“We’re not a handout mentality kind of community.

“What we’ve got to be able to do during Easter and during those school holidays is put out the absolute best welcome mat we’ve got.”

But Mr Olsen said Cairns isn’t out of the woods yet.

No word on concrete support from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg during his visit to the city yesterday was disappointing for many.

“We understand there’s a process to go through.

“We hope that’s he’s heard loud and clear just how important support for employers to keep great people in their jobs for this region is.”

