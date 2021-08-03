Cafe owner says community ‘genuinely scared’ over outbreak

The owner of a cafe listed as a potential COVID-19 exposure site in St Lucia says people are feeling genuinely scared as the state battles a growing cluster.

Savas Ermides, the owner of Briki Espresso which is opposite the Ironside State School, told Scott Emerson a lot of businesses in the area were impacted as case numbers grew.

“I got the call you don’t want to get basically, mid-morning yesterday saying we had been flagged as a potential exposure site.

“So that was last Tuesday 27 July between 3.40pm-4pm.”

He said at the time of day, they are shutting up shop and only really operating take-away, which means the risk is low.

He’s been tested and waiting for his results.

Mr Ermides said he made a call to remain closed today, despite being given the green light to re-open.

“People are really worried, a lot of my friends who live near me, who live near the business that I have met through Briki going on nine years now, they are genuinely scared, they are not leaving their house which is a good thing.

“There’s a growing concern. The next 48 hours will be critical I think.”

