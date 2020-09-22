Bystanders crash-tackle man allegedly shooting bow and arrow

Bystanders have crash-tackled a man who allegedly shot a bow and arrow hitting a teenage girl at a supermarket in Booval yesterday.

Police believe the 25-year-old Bundamba man was seen walking from Booval Railway Station along South Station Road holding a compound bow.

Police will allege he fired the bow at a female jogger and a car, before going into a supermarket nearby and allegedly firing it at a 15-year-old North Booval teenager.

Bystanders took the man down until police arrived.

The teen was transported to the Children’s Hospital with wounds to her hand and stomach, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The man has since been charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

Image: Nine News