4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bystanders crash-tackle man allegedly shooting..

Bystanders crash-tackle man allegedly shooting bow and arrow

6 hours ago
4BC News
courtCrime

Bystanders have crash-tackled a man who allegedly shot a bow and arrow hitting a teenage girl at a supermarket in Booval yesterday.

Police believe the 25-year-old Bundamba man was seen walking from Booval Railway Station along South Station Road holding a compound bow.

Police will allege he fired the bow at a female jogger and a car, before going into a supermarket nearby and allegedly firing it at a 15-year-old North Booval teenager.

Bystanders took the man down until police arrived.

The teen was transported to the Children’s Hospital with wounds to her hand and stomach, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The man has since been charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

 

Image: Nine News

4BC News
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873