‘But wait, there’s more’: Treasure trove of Seekers’ lost tapes not yet emptied

Foundational Australian pop group The Seekers are releasing a collection of lost and previously unheard tapes from live performances across the world.

Volume two of the ‘Hidden Treasures’ collection also includes unpublished footage of the band’s 1967 headline performance in Montreal, Canada.

Vocalist and double bassist Athol Guy told Deborah Knight the group is grateful their music is still reaching the young and old after nearly 60 years.

“The bottom line is people around the planet everywhere are still listening to Seekers music.

“That’s a great credit these days to Decca, who’ve decided to put all the back catalogue out … in hard form, which people still want to go and buy.”

Fans of the group will be pleased to know there’s a third collection on the horizon.

“I won’t preempt too much, but there are a couple of little gems that have been discovered.

“All I can say is enjoy volume two, but wait, there’s a little more coming.”

Image: Bob Gomel/Getty Images