Businesses demand end to ‘stop-start’ state border restrictions

12 hours ago
Scott Emerson
business council of australiaJennifer WestacottQLD border

Business lobby groups are not letting up in their fight for a “common sense” approach to state border control.

Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott told Scott Emerson they are campaigning for clarity from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and demanding an end to the “stop-start” COVID-19 restrictions.

“If you’re a small business and you’re trying to plan, how can you plan in the way that we’re doing this now?

“You just can’t!

“Border closures should be an emergency measure.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

