Bushranger’s ‘incredible’ sister gets her time in the spotlight

The story of one of Australian history’s most legendary figures has been rewritten.

Kate Kelly: The true story of Ned Kelly’s little sister reveals newly discovered facts about a young woman who rode as a decoy to help the bushrangers evade police, and became a celebrity after her brother’s death.

Author Rebecca Wilson told Deborah Knight Kate’s life was “sensational”, as deserving of attention as Ned Kelly and his gang.

“Her story is just filled with twists and turns, and she did some incredible things.

“She really held my focus for about a decade now.”

