Bushfire victims finally given easier access to support funds

Federal government grants for bushfire affected residents have been simplified, slashing the amount of paperwork required.

Businesses on the New South Wales South Coast have been left exasperated at the hurdles they’re having to jump over to get help.

They’ll now be able to easily secure low-interest loans of up to $50,000.

Jobs Minister Michaela Cash tells Alan Jones the public service has been told to streamline the process.

“The good news is the requirement for security to be provided for the loan of up to $50,000, it has been removed!

“That is a huge hurdle! We have received the feedback and we have now got rid of it.”

