Bush humour fuels Matt Scullion’s latest project

Golden Guitar-winning musician Matt Scullion has given Ray Hadley Morning Show listeners an insight into his songwriting process.

After wrapping up a stint performing by a campfire at Mogo Zoo on the NSW South Coast, Matt will soon embark on a 75-caravan tour raising money for charity.

He told Mark Levy he’s been forced to “think outside the box” when it comes to touring.

“I love writing songs about Australian characters.

“That’s where I get my information for songs from, just being out bush and talking to people.”

Matt revealed one of his new songs, Desert Snowmen, was inspired by a strange sight on a roadtrip from Darwin to Alice Springs.

“They’ve got a very weird sense of humour up in the Northern Territory … you’ll see a termite mound with a bra on!”

Matt Scullion’s new album Aussie As Volume Two is available on June 4.

