Bus industry calls on Australians for help

2 seconds ago
Neil Breen

The Queensland bus and coach industry is hoping tourism will pick up after it was battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Queensland Coach and Bus boss Michael Apps told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that his industry is the forgotten child of the tourism sector.

“We’re calling on people to travel across the state and country to help the mum and dad businesses that own the buses,” Mr App said.

“Travel across Australia, not over it.”

