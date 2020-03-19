Burden falls to workers as Qantas tries to stay afloat

Qantas staff are being told to take their annual leave during the coronavirus crisis and those without leave are being offered four weeks worth of future pay.

Alan Jones says, “this is basically the worker underwriting the company even though the company’s got $715 million!”

Transport Workers Union Secretary Michael Kaine tells Alan Jones Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has boasted about $2 billion profits over the past few years but won’t support his workers.

“After $715 million in relief he’s put all of the burden on the workers and it’s just not good enough.

“There’s a whole range of workers that have been forced to take the leave which they’ve accrued and they’ve put in trust with the company, that they were putting aside for their retirement.”

Image: Getty/Paul Kane