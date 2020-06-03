‘It burns’: Bulldogs players snubbed by their ‘disillusioned’ fans

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs coach Dean Pay is under mounting pressure with the team yet to secure a win.

Bulldogs forward Adam Elliott told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler Mr Pay is “doing it just as hard” as his players, as they seek to deliver for a win for their “disillusioned” fans next Monday.

“When we’re riding the highs it’s great, but when we’re riding the lows it’s really hard to see how much it affects the community.

“To get that sort of feedback, it hurts and it really burns me.”

The Bulldogs will face off against the St George-Illawarra Dragons for Round Four on Monday, June 8.

Image: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs/Official website