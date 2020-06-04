Bulldogs exposed for biosecurity breach

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legend Terry Lamb has been on caught on camera breaching the NRL’s biosecurity restrictions.

Nine sports reporter Danny Weidler told Mark Levy Terry Lamb turned up at the Bulldogs’ training session today, despite not having clearance.

“In good times, normal times that wouldn’t be a drama, however, he’s not part of their 50 person bubble.

“To make the matter worse, he was shaking hands with a number of the players.

“As a result, I think the Bulldogs are in a bit of strife.”

Bulldogs boss Andrew Hill self-reported the violation, and the NRL is in the process of investigating and determining the Bulldogs’ punishment.

