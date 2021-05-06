Bryce Hegarty shares the advice Brad Thorn has given the Reds ahead of Grand Final

The Super Rugby grand final is on Saturday with the Reds taking on the Brumbies.

The game begins at 7.45pm AEST at Suncorp Stadium.

Bryce Hegarty, Queensland Reds fullback, told WWOS what Brad Thorn and the coaching staff have told the team leading up to Saturday night’s clash.

He also spoke to WWOS about:

The vibe at the club this week

The Reds’ main focus on Saturday

The development of the Reds’ side and players over the last few years

The team selection for the weekend

James O’Connor captaining the side

His rugby journey

Brad Thorn as a coach

Image: Getty/Albert Perez