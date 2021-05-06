4BC
Bryce Hegarty shares the advice Brad Thorn has given the Reds ahead of Grand Final

6 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Article image for Bryce Hegarty shares the advice Brad Thorn has given the Reds ahead of Grand Final

The Super Rugby grand final is on Saturday with the Reds taking on the Brumbies.

The game begins at 7.45pm AEST at Suncorp Stadium.

Bryce Hegarty, Queensland Reds fullback, told WWOS what Brad Thorn and the coaching staff have told the team leading up to Saturday night’s clash.

He also spoke to WWOS about:

  • The vibe at the club this week
  • The Reds’ main focus on Saturday
  • The development of the Reds’ side and players over the last few years
  • The team selection for the weekend
  • James O’Connor captaining the side
  • His rugby journey
  • Brad Thorn as a coach

Press PLAY to hear the whole interview 


Image: Getty/Albert Perez

 

 

Peter Psaltis
NewsSports
