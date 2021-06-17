4BC
Bruce Morcombe welcomes Queensland’s proposed parole crackdown

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Bruce Morcombe welcomes Queensland’s proposed parole crackdown

New laws being drafted by the state government would see Queensland’s worst killers spend up to another 10 years behind bars.

The legislation would allow the Queensland Parole Board to block serial and child killers from applying for release.

The president of the parole board would have the power to enfrce 10 year declaration periods for killers such as Brett Peter Cowan, who murdered Daniel Morcombe, when they become eligible for parole.

Daniel’s father Bruce Morcombe welcomed the news for victims’ families.

“This is a breath of fresh air, and I think all Queenslanders should feel safer because of the proposed legislation.

“More than that it reduces the likely trauma on the victims’ family that have been left behind every time this resurfaces as the applications come through.

“This provides some certainty that it will be a break of 10 years before we hear this person’s name again.”

He said families are impacted “on a daily basis” thinking about the potential for their loved one’s killer to be back on the streets.

“If they were released on parole … these are people that are not of people of frail old age. These are potentially people still in the senior years, reasonably fit and active, the propensity for them to do another terrible crime in the community is ever present.”

Press PLAY below to hear his reactions

 

Image: Nine News

CrimeNewsQLD
