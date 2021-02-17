Bruce Highway expansion would all but destroy sacred Indigenous site near Gympie

Indigenous elders say they won’t leave a sacred healing site north of Gympie which is set to be “basically destroyed” to make way for an expansion to the Bruce Highway.

A group of around 45 protesters are at the site, called Djaki Kundu.

Earlier this week the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads served an eviction notice on Kabi elders.

Diane Djaki Widjung is a tribal guardian of the site and said it has been “sacred to Kabi people since the beginning of time”.

“It is so old no one knows how old it is,” she told Scott Emerson.

“Unfortunately the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads will not listen to Kabi elders and declare that there’s nothing here of significance to Aboriginal people, which seems a bit stupid, because Kabi are the people are the ancestral inheritors of this land.

“And they won’t listen to Kabi elders who have been telling them for years … that this is a sacred site and it’s not to be destroyed.”

She said the plans show four lanes of highway and an off ramp which would basically “destroy almost all of the site”.

“We have a religious and spiritual obligation to stop them coming through,” she said.

“They will have to kill me before I let them destroy it.

“As a guardian I have an obligation to protect it.”

