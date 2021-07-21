Brrr, Brisbane: Temperatures set to plummet bringing coldest morning yet

The cold snap in south-east Queensland will continue tomorrow with predictions of the coldest morning this year.

Nine News weather presenter Garry Youngberry says the chill in the air was particularly noticeable today.

“Today was the coldest day we’ve had this year, and will probably go down as the coldest day in the year, I don’t think we will beat that, but tomorrow morning is likely to be the coldest morning,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Today’s temperatures were struggling to reach 16, 17 degrees across most of the suburbs, Toowoomba only made it to 10.”

He said it will be around 4 or 5 degrees in the morning.

There are also reports near the Eukey Town Hall that locals are catching snowflakes, with temperatures expected to be as low as – 4 degrees overnight.

Press PLAY to hear the full weather report

Image: iStock