Brooke Corte rings in ASX’s most charitable day of the year

Nine Radio’s very own Brooke Corte has rung the opening bell “loud and long” at the ASX.

The event marks the start of the Inaugural Australian Markets Trading Day for Charity where each company donates 100% of the brokerage they receive on the day to charity.

Trading day now open launching the ASX Refenitiv Charity Foundation Day! Thanks to .@brookecorte .@MoneyNewsShow #ASX #nabtradecharityday pic.twitter.com/OVzOa5cq3Z — ASX 🏛 The heart of Australia’s financial markets (@ASX) November 25, 2020

And we’re off! #nabtradecharityday 2020 with @brookecorte from Money News 2GB 873 – Sydney Talk Radio ringing the bell for market open at the @ASX #asxrefinitivcharityfoundation pic.twitter.com/vQ1JGuAsfX — nabtrade (@nabtrade) November 25, 2020

At close of trade, $561,000 had been raised.

ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation General Manager David Brocklehurst told Brooke he’s “absolutely delighted” by the result, thanking Nine for getting the message out.

“That’s going to be distributed across about 21 different charities.

“Children’s disability and medical research charities, some very small ones that have never been heard of; they’re all really desperate for funding at the moment.”

EARLIER:

Brooke joined Ben Fordham ahead of the occasion and told him about a dozen charities are involved.

“In six hours we’re hoping they’ll raise about half a million dollars or more, that’s what I’m hoping anyway.”

