Brooke Boney points finger at Breenie for Ellen DeGeneres’ downfall

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
ellen degeneresEntertainment with Brooke Boney
Brooke Boney thinks Neil Breen may have contributed to Ellen DeGeneres’ popularity plummet.

While discussing the end of The Ellen Show, Brooke pointed to Neil Breen’s previous comments on the talk show host.

“When you told this story, it went everywhere; everyone around the world was referring to this one instance,” she said.

“It all came from you, Breenie.

“Maybe you had a part to play in this.”

In response, Neil Breen revealed more details on his encounter with DeGeneres.

Press PLAY below to hear his comments 

