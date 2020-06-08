4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bronwyn Bishop honoured as trailblazer for women in politics

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Bronwyn BishopQueen's Birthday Honours Listwomen

Former Speaker of the House Bronwyn Bishop AO has received a Queen’s Birthday honour, recognising her as a trailblazer for women in politics.

Mrs Bishop is the longest-serving female federal politician, the first woman elected to the senate for New South Wales, and a working mother to boot.

Hard work, diligence and persistence earned her her success, she told Deborah Knight.

“History told me that individuals could make a difference.

“I’d like this to serve as an inspiration to young Australian women to enter the public life and be proud of their country.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873