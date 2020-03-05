Broncos star Darius Boyd announces retirement
Brisbane Broncos star Darius Boyd has revealed he will hang up the boots at the end of the 2020 NRL season.
The 32-year-old made the announcement at a media conference in Brisbane this morning, forgoing the final year of his lucrative contract.
In an open letter to fans Boyd said, “I’m excited about the next chapter of my life” but he’s also looking forward to one final season with the Broncos.
I don’t remember the first time I was told I would play in the National Rugby League. I was 18 years old, everything was happening at a crazy speed and everything was new. But I do remember the time that I decided that my NRL career would end. I was at dinner last month when a friend asked me if this would be my last season. It had been in the back of my mind but that one question made it feel urgent. And, I knew right then that this would be it. There were more reasons why it should be my last season rather than why it shouldn’t. So, now it’s time to tell you that news. This 2020 season will be my last in rugby league. I have another season to give. My body feels great, I’m still excited about playing. But I’m also excited about the next chapter of my life. And I will go into that next chapter so grateful for everything that has happened over my 15 seasons in the NRL. Read the full transcript of Boyd’s letter to the fans at broncos.com.au
Boyd has been on the outer at the club following a run of injuries and a drop in form and was stripped of the captaincy last month.
The two-time premiership-winner has had a decorated career, playing 321 NRL games, 28 State of Origins and earning 23 caps for Australia.
Broncos coach Anthony Seibold described his player as “a legend of the game”.
“He has achieved every accolade in the game possible, and still has plenty left to contribute to our team in this, his final year.”
Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe