4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Broncos player Ben Te’o says NRL return a ‘privilege’

3 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
Ben Te'obrisbane broncos
Article image for Broncos player Ben Te’o says NRL return a ‘privilege’

Brisbane Broncos player Ben Te’o says 2021 will be his last year playing in the NRL.

He spent six years overseas playing rugby union, before returning to Brisbane.

“Results aside, I am very privileged to be back in the NRL, and back living in Brisbane,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“This will be my last year definitely of rugby league, trying to enjoy it and enjoy the game, because I did miss the game when I was over [playing] rugby union.

But just the opportunity to finish off this year and maybe I can move on and keep playing another code.”

He said they need to “fix up their errors” after a losing streak at the start of the season, and he had noticed how much the game has changed.

“It’s an always evolving game,” he game.

“it’s a rapid pace out there, probably not the game I remember sort of playing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat 

Image: Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images

Peter Psaltis
EntertainmentNewsRugby LeagueRugby UnionSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873