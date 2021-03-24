Broncos player Ben Te’o says NRL return a ‘privilege’

Brisbane Broncos player Ben Te’o says 2021 will be his last year playing in the NRL.

He spent six years overseas playing rugby union, before returning to Brisbane.

“Results aside, I am very privileged to be back in the NRL, and back living in Brisbane,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“This will be my last year definitely of rugby league, trying to enjoy it and enjoy the game, because I did miss the game when I was over [playing] rugby union.

But just the opportunity to finish off this year and maybe I can move on and keep playing another code.”

He said they need to “fix up their errors” after a losing streak at the start of the season, and he had noticed how much the game has changed.

“It’s an always evolving game,” he game.

“it’s a rapid pace out there, probably not the game I remember sort of playing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images