Broncos’ identity crisis ‘difficult to watch’ for club’s founder

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
billy slater

The Brisbane Broncos have lost their way, with commentators blaming disconnection from the club’s culture.

Broncos co-founder Barry Maranta told Mark Levy and Billy Slater he no longer knows what the team stands for.

“I’m quite puzzled as to why it seems to have lost its identity in the way in which we tried to create it.”

His original vision for the club, he said, balanced seasoned campaigners with younger players, and prioritised born and bred Queenslanders.

“We invested heavily in making sure we looked after the youngsters that came down, because they were then our responsibility.

“I look at the team now, and there’s certainly no experience.

“It’s a bit difficult to watch it and see that there’s no balance there at all.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Rugby LeagueSports
