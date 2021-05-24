4BC
Broncos coach Kevin Walters on Anthony Milford’s return

2 hours ago
Article image for Broncos coach Kevin Walters on Anthony Milford’s return

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters says he endorses the crackdown on the head-high tackles.

But speaking to Peter Psaltis and Paul Vautin on Wide World of Sports, he said it should be a “common sense” approach and the values of the game should still be important.

“With the speed of the game and the six to go that’s been a real game changer I see for our players.

“With the new rules [for] protecting the head, which I fully endorse, it has changed the game dramatically.”

He also revealed it was “more than likely” Anthony Milford will be back this week, with Tyson Gamble suspended for one week.

“We will make a decision on that tomorrow afternoon, we pulled him out of the game on the weekend, just precautionary in case Tyson did get suspended.

“He would be the likely one to come in.

“I said to him today at training … I just want you to be Anthony Milford and run the ball, make your tackles.

“He’s got quite a good short and long kicking game in him as well when he is playing at his best.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the Broncos’ coach’s thoughts on the recent game changes

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

