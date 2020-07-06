4BC
Broncos CEO hits back at criticism

8 hours ago
Neil Breen

Broncos CEO Paul White told 4BC Breakfast Host Neil Breen that he’ll continue to stand by his coach Anthony Siebold.

“The roster isn’t being rebuilt. We have the best young players in the game and we won two games pre-Covid with these players,” White said.

“There’s always a backstory. He has three daughters, a wife. He knows the job comes with challenges but he’s a resilient young man.”

White said he is also worried about the players and the coach’s mental health.

“It’s important to consider the human element of what we’re going through at the moment.”

Click PLAY below for the full story.

