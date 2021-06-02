4BC
Broncos boss clears up misconceptions around failed bid to sign Nicho Hynes

2 hours ago
wide world of sports
Article image for Broncos boss clears up misconceptions around failed bid to sign Nicho Hynes

Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy has revealed Nicho Hynes was eager to head back to NSW after he signed a three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

The out-of-contract Storm star was being chased by numerous clubs.

Despite criticism on social media for failing to snare the young gun, Mr Donaghy said it came down to a personal call by Hynes to move back to NSW.

“Nicho last week or so expressed a desire to want to be closer to home and his family, which having been through something myself I can genuinely appreciate,” he told Peter Psaltis.

“Ultimately for us we didn’t get to the negotiating table once Nicho made the decision he wanted to be closer to family, short of re-locating the Brisbane Broncos to Sydney, it’s a bit of a challenging ask.

“As I said we were a bit disappointed in terms of not being able o secure a player of Nicho’s potential, but as I said to Nicho directly, we wish him all the best, and we will strengthen the roster around it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview on Wide World of Sports

Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

