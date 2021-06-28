‘Broken system’ risks turning Queenslanders away from the COVID jab

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has renewed calls for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible in light of recent cases of COVID-19 in the community.

But those eligible to receive the jab are reporting trouble securing their bookings.

Sofie Formica has been among this group, and shared her own frustrated experience.

“There are so many of us who want to get our vaccine and want to have our second vaccines, and be fully vaccinated, but the system somewhere is broken.

“Whether it’s the booking system that’s broken, the ability to be able to share the vaccines across the city, the fact that some have to be held back, or that we also have GPs crying out for the opportunity to be able to take them and administer them.

“There are people who are far smarter than me who are supposed to be working this out but they’re making it a lot harder than it should be.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sofie’s comments in full

Infectious diseases expert Paul Griffin said it’s important to start introducing incentives to vaccinated Aussies.

“What I’d like to see is that we recognise people’s vaccination status and the fact that they’re protected in that they may be able to move around more freely or quarantine for shorter periods,” he told Sofie.

“We know they’re much less likely to get it and particularly less likely to get sick from it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Professor Griffin weigh in

Image: Getty