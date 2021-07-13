4BC
British solider crashes into suburban kitchen after parachute fails to open

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
SASUS Report
A British paratrooper has survived an incredible fall of 15,000 feet after his parachute failed to open and he crash landed into the kitchen of a suburban home in California.

According to reports the soldier was performing a specialized low altitude jump when he lost control near Camp Roberts in Atascadero.

Neighbours rushed to his assistance to find the soldier in the kitchen surrounded by debris.

Neil Breen
News
