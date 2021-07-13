British solider crashes into suburban kitchen after parachute fails to open
A British paratrooper has survived an incredible fall of 15,000 feet after his parachute failed to open and he crash landed into the kitchen of a suburban home in California.
According to reports the soldier was performing a specialized low altitude jump when he lost control near Camp Roberts in Atascadero.
Neighbours rushed to his assistance to find the soldier in the kitchen surrounded by debris.
