Brisbanites seek alternative celebrations in lieu of Southbank display

12 hours ago
4BC News
NEW YEARS EVE
With the iconic South Bank New Year’s Eve fireworks display cancelled, Brisbanites found other ways to bring in 2021.

Restaurant, pubs and clubs were bustling with revellers, and some chose to watch the sunset by the Brisbane River.

Many Queenslanders attended smaller fireworks displays around the state.

Redcliffe proved one of the most popular spots, with hundreds gathering to enjoy the fireworks and live music, restaurants, and market stalls.

The first day of 2021 was not without incident, after one man was stabbed and two others injured during a large brawl at West End.

More than a dozen police crews were called to Melbourne Street and Edmondstone Street after reports there was a person unconscious on a footpath around 1am.

The rest of the group fled and no complaints have been made by the victims.

 

