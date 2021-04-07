Brisbanites called to the ‘fortress’ for tense top-of-table battle

Brisbane’s rugby fans are being called to fill Suncorp Stadium this weekend ahead of the Queensland Reds’ match against the Brumbies.

While the Reds are so far undefeated, Saturday’s game holds some weight, Queensland Rugby Union CEO Dave Hanham told Spencer Howson.

“The important part of this game for us is obviously firstly, we need to win it and if we do win it, it secures the grand final,” Mr Hanham said.

“We need to win this one to secure a home grand final, which has been 10 years, since 2011.

“Every time we’ve played [the Brumbies], it’s come down to the last 30 seconds of the game.”

The Reds are hoping to fill Suncorp Stadium with crowds of more than 20,000 people to get the wind at their backs.

“Suncorp is becoming a fortress. We’re nine straight wins there.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Queensland Reds