Brisbane’s top suburbs for crime and what it means

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Brisbane’s top suburbs for crime and what it means

Brisbane’s top suburbs for crime have been revealed, with postcodes 4006 and 4101 named as the top two. 

According to an analysis of crimes reported to police, most of them have been committed in Bowen Hills, Newstead, Herston, Mayne, and Fortitude Valley.

Criminologist and former detective inspector Terry Goldsworthy explained suburbs with nightlife precincts and transport hubs often attracted higher crime rates, as well as tourist volumes.

“The first thing is, people should always look for the crime rate that indicates levels of crime that are independent of population,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So if you look at the numbers, they can be misleading.”

Nathan in the city’s south was listed as the safest, with only 42 crimes reported to police in the last 12 months.

Press PLAY below to hear the full discussion

Image: iStock

 

