Brisbane’s next big challenge if named host of 2032 Olympics

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Brisbane’s next big challenge if named host of 2032 Olympics

Brisbane is likely to be named the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games, but it is the coming months and years that will pose the biggest challenge.

Former Australian swimming champion Mark Stockwell told Scott Emerson if Brisbane is named the host city, Queensland’s focus will need to shift to developing the south-east region.

“What we want to do is to make sure our plan for infrastructure and the delivery of that is sustainable and it’s not actually based around the Olympics, it’s around the growth of south-east Queensland,” he said.

“The other thing that needs to happen is that we need to start to reimagine sport and high-performance sport in this country.

“We need to sit and think about the mums and dads in community sport and grassroots sport, the pathways to state and national competition and then indeed the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsOlympicsQLDSportsSummer Olympics
