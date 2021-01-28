4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane’s got a taste for craft beer

36 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Ballistic Beer Cocraft beer
Article image for Brisbane’s got a taste for craft beer

Queensland breweries are well and truly pulling their weight when it comes to the craft beer market.

This week the Great Australian Beer SpecTAPular released their top 100 Aussie craft beers of 2020 and five of the top 10 brews are from the sunshine state.

Coming in at number six was Brisbane’s own Ballistic Beer Co with their Hawaiian Haze pale ale.

David Kitchen is one of the owners of Ballistic Beer Co and said there were two things they focussed on.

‘”The first thing it’s got to be consistent,” he said.

“The other is to make beers you want to drink, which sounds really obvious … it’s making beers people want to have another one of.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaFoodLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873