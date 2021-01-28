Brisbane’s got a taste for craft beer

Queensland breweries are well and truly pulling their weight when it comes to the craft beer market.

This week the Great Australian Beer SpecTAPular released their top 100 Aussie craft beers of 2020 and five of the top 10 brews are from the sunshine state.

Coming in at number six was Brisbane’s own Ballistic Beer Co with their Hawaiian Haze pale ale.

David Kitchen is one of the owners of Ballistic Beer Co and said there were two things they focussed on.

‘”The first thing it’s got to be consistent,” he said.

“The other is to make beers you want to drink, which sounds really obvious … it’s making beers people want to have another one of.”

Image: iStock