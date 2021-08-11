Brisbane’s first mass vaccination hub opens

It’s been a busy morning at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre as crowds lined up for the first day of the mass vaccination hub.

It was booked out today.

There were 1500 bookings today, and by the weekend, it will be increased to 3000 a day seven days a week.

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty crossed to Scott Emerson from the centre.

He said they were getting people through quickly today, but 205,000 people have registered and remain on the waitlist.

“It is going to be a very long process, hopefully though a few more hubs open up maybe closer towards Christmas once we start seeing those big big deliveries we are anticipating around October and November.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full report

They’re lining the pavement at Brisbane’s new mass vaccine hub. Doors just opened. Aim is 1500 jabs today. But the waiting list is growing.@9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/qgajMWW5bs — Adam Hegarty (@ajhegarty9) August 10, 2021

Image: Adam Hegarty/Nine News