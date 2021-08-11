4BC
Brisbane’s first mass vaccination hub opens

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Brisbane’s first mass vaccination hub opens

It’s been a busy morning at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre as crowds lined up for the first day of the mass vaccination hub.

It was booked out today.

There were 1500 bookings today, and by the weekend, it will be increased to 3000 a day seven days a week.

Nine News reporter Adam Hegarty crossed to Scott Emerson from the centre.

He said they were getting people through quickly today, but 205,000 people have registered and remain on the waitlist.

“It is going to be a very long process, hopefully though a few more hubs open up maybe closer towards Christmas once we start seeing those big big deliveries we are anticipating around October and November.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full report

Image: Adam Hegarty/Nine News

