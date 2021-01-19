4BC
Brisbane’s Ekka back on for 2021

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brendan Christou
Article image for Brisbane’s Ekka back on for 2021

Brisbane’s Ekka was cancelled for the third time in its 142 year history last year, but organisers are gearing up for a huge show in 2021.

Royal National Association CEO Brendan Christou said last year was a learning curve.

“We are certainly planning on the Ekka being run in its normal sort of format this year,” he told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

Asked about whether it could be mandatory for patrons to get a COVID-19 vaccine before they come to the show, he said there was a “fair bit of thinking to do”.

“There could be, we really haven’t discussed that here, that’s a big decision to make.

“I guess there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge before we make that.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
News
