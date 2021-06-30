Brisbane’s coffee king frustrated by lack of ‘consistency and strategy’ for businesses

Brisbane’s coffee king Phillip Di Bella is urging the government to consider compensation for businesses who’ve been forced to shut up shop during the snap lockdown.

The founder and managing director of Coffee Commune called for a strategy to help those who would be hit hard with little notice as many regions of Queensland were plunged into lockdown.

“So again we have got decisions being made, with no advice from industry, no regard for industry, and then they say we ‘it’s health’ so why did we have the State of Origin on Sunday?” he questioned on 4BC Drive.

“Can we get some consistent decision making, can we get some certainty from leadership, from the government of the day?”

He questioned what they would do to help small businesses and staff.

“What sort of compensation around produce? There’s people who have to throw produce away because you call a snap lockdown in 3-6 hours

“What about relief for staff … someone who is relying on that pay cheque to pay their rent?”

Press PLAY below to hear what he wants from the government

Image: iStock