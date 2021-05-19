4BC
Brisbane workers called to the office on Fridays

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Brisbane CBDProperty Council Queensland
Article image for Brisbane workers called to the office on Fridays

A new campaign is hoping to lure Brisbane workers back to the office on Fridays with free activities, competitions and incentives. 

The Brisbane City Council has partnered with the Property Council to provide a six-week schedule.

Property Council Queensland Deputy Executive Director Jen Williams told Neil Breen the campaign has been launched to support retail and hospitality venues.

“We have generations of investment in our city centre.

“It’s really important we get in and support our city and support those retailers so that they’ll be there for the future when we need them.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s on in Brisbane

Neil Breen
News
